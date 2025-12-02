Nearly 42,000 2025 Nissan Sentras Recalled Because Their Windshields May Have Illegal Bubbles In Them
We cover a fair amount of recall announcements that address an array of strange manufacturing defects, but this one might rise to the top of that list. Nissan is recalling 41,797 2025 Sentras because they may have visible air bubbles in the laminate layer of the front windshield. While this doesn't necessarily sound catastrophic, depending on the location of the air bubbles the condition may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FVMSS) 205. This standard prohibits bubbles or defects that extend beyond 13 mm from the outer edge of the windshield, as it may impair the driver's forward visibility, which is bad.
The good news is that Nissan estimates that only 2.2% of the 41,797 Sentras included in this recall are actually afflicted with the defect, and based on supplier records, no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles are affected. Dealers should already be notified of the recall, and Sentra owners should already be able to input their VIN into the NHTSA recall tool to see if their car is included in the recall.
Owners should be notified of the recall on January 15
The remedy for the recall is straightforward: dealers will inspect the windshield for air bubbles, and if they're detected, they will replace the windshield free of charge for both parts and labor. Nissan estimates the replacement should take around 2.5 hours, so it shouldn't cause much disruption for owners.
The defect was first reported during a routine yard audit at Nissan's Aguascalientes, Mexico plant, when a technician identified air bubbles trapped between the two sheets of glass and the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) film on the front windshield of a 2025 Sentra. Nissan then launched an investigation together with the supplier Vitro, which found the bubble type delamination was potentially caused by foreign particles trapped between the glass sheets and the PVB film, which may create separation between the components, resulting in the bubbles. The root cause was potentially due to misaligned locator pins within the front windshield glass molds, though the issue was corrected.
Nissan plans to notify owners of the recall on January 15, 2026, though VINs are already searchable on the NHTSA website. Nissan is not aware of any warranty claims, accidents, or injuries related to the issue.