Nearly 42,000 2025 Nissan Sentras Recalled Because Their Windshields May Have Illegal Bubbles In Them

We cover a fair amount of recall announcements that address an array of strange manufacturing defects, but this one might rise to the top of that list. Nissan is recalling 41,797 2025 Sentras because they may have visible air bubbles in the laminate layer of the front windshield. While this doesn't necessarily sound catastrophic, depending on the location of the air bubbles the condition may not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FVMSS) 205. This standard prohibits bubbles or defects that extend beyond 13 mm from the outer edge of the windshield, as it may impair the driver's forward visibility, which is bad.

The good news is that Nissan estimates that only 2.2% of the 41,797 Sentras included in this recall are actually afflicted with the defect, and based on supplier records, no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles are affected. Dealers should already be notified of the recall, and Sentra owners should already be able to input their VIN into the NHTSA recall tool to see if their car is included in the recall.