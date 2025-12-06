These Are 5 Of The Most Affordable New AWD Cars For Snow Season

Don't be fooled by the statistics. Yes, there are usually fewer car crashes and related deaths in the cold weather, but it's not because the winter months are any safer for driving. It's just that, according to the National Safety Council, the number of accidents is associated with how many miles are being driven, and people tend to drive less in the winter. For drivers who have no choice but to fight the white stuff — and don't want to spend a lot of money doing it — we've tracked down five of the most affordable new cars with all-wheel drive.

Now, we know that none of your winter driving hacks beat simply buying winter tires. But that's not always a realistic option, especially if cutting costs is part of the picture. And while some folks argue about whether AWD or 4WD is better for winter driving, the always-on nature of most all-wheel drive setups is a notable advantage. The typical four-wheel-drive SUV requires you to make a conscious effort to engage the system, while AWD can constantly monitor traction conditions to help without drivers needing to think about it.

As far as actual pricing goes, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Subaru Impreza, Kia Seltos, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, and Nissan Kicks all start under $30K with AWD, which is a huge savings as compared to the average transaction price at time. Per Kelley Blue Book, that number was $49,766 for October 2025.