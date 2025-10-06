Is AWD Or 4WD Better For Winter Driving?

Car buyers typically ask for safety advice during winter storms about choosing between all-wheel drive (AWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD). The two concepts appear to share common characteristics at first glance, but in reality, the operation of each system differs significantly from the other. AWD constantly monitors traction and automatically adjusts how much power goes to the front or rear wheels. Because the system can shuffle torque seamlessly, AWD vehicles are comfortable to drive in normal conditions and only show their advantage when the pavement turns wet or snow-packed.

4WD, also called 4x4, on the other hand, is part-time by design. It's not meant to be left on all the time. Instead, the driver engages it when extra traction is needed, such as on an unplowed road or when powering through a drift. Locking the front and rear driveshafts together ensures torque is split evenly, but that only helps when the surface is loose enough for tires to slip.