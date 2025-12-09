Why The Boeing B-52 Bomber Will Still Be Flying At 100 Years Old

The Boeing B-52 is on track to become the first jet-powered aircraft to reach 100 years of continuous service, a milestone it will hit in the 2050s, thanks in part to its strategic reinvention and remarkable engineering — which also explains why it has those weird skin wrinkles. But the main reason the B-52 will still be flying at 100 years old is that the bombers meant to replace it haven't fully done so and, from the looks of it, won't anytime soon.

For example, the Air Force had planned to buy a fleet of 244 B-1 Lancer jets as successors to the B-52 but could only field about 100. Then there was the stealthy B-2 Spirit, which didn't scale well, with only 21 planes delivered out of an expected 132. Both jets relied on complex technologies, were expensive to maintain, and had poor operational readiness.

The B-52, by comparison, has remained available in large numbers and continues to offer strong combat capability. In 2019, for example, more than 66% of the B-52 fleet was combat-ready on any given day; this compares favorably to B-1's 46% and the B-2's 60% mission-capable rates, per Forbes.

Even as America's next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, is only now entering development, the Air Force is preparing to field just two bombers: at least 100 B-21 jets and 76 modernized versions of its oldest warhorse, the B-52. Heather Penney, a retired F-16 pilot, told Defense News that the Air Force is "asking geriatric B-52s to be that backbone while we're waiting for the B-21."