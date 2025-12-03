The First Car With Power Windows Is Older Than You Might Think

The automotive technologies we all enjoy today are evolutions of similar equipment first tested in vintage automobiles. Before LED, HID, and halogen headlights became standard fare, the earliest automobiles had carbide or acetylene headlamps that needed to be lit by matches to produce light. And while almost all new cars, trucks, and SUVs have touchscreen infotainment systems nowadays, Chrysler unveiled an in-car turntable system called the Highway Hi-Fi in 1956 — though having a vinyl record player in a car didn't work as planned, as the damn thing skipped more than it played tunes, and needed special records that spun at half the normal 33⅓ rpm.

In the same way, before electrically powered windows became mainstream, roll-up windows were first in the fray, and you had to manually hand crank them to raise or lower the glass. Everything changed when Packard unveiled the first power-operated windows in its 1941 model-year Custom Super Eight 180 touring sedan.

Then again, the Packard's power windows had hydraulic drive systems with an amazingly complex web of electric-driven pumps, pressure cylinders inside the doors, and hydraulic lines that were initially conceived to operate the power-folding hardtops and power seats of convertibles and sedans.