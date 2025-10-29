Before The Light Bulb, Cars Still Had Headlights. Here's How They Worked

The horse-drawn carriages that predated internal combustion vehicles were indispensable for mobility, but horses don't have headlights or any form of electric-powered headlamps that we've come to expect in our metal, rubber, and microplastic-laden steeds. Instead, early noblemen had to make do with candle-powered lamps, which, you can probably imagine, were not great at lighting a darkened path. For what it's worth, night-riding carriages needed light to be seen, and those candle lamps were pretty adequate for the time.

At about the same time that Thomas Edison conceived the incandescent light bulb in 1879 (decades before Henry Ford changed the world with the Model T in 1908), steam automobiles and the earliest gas cars moved on from candlepower to oil and acetylene. Machine-powered cars are faster than carriages, and we all know wind can blow out candles. This is where oil lamps had an edge, as they could keep burning in snow and rain. The oil headlamps on a vintage car are no different from a hand-carried torch, which draws oil to a wick and burns at the tip to produce light.

However, acetylene (or carbide) headlights became more mainstream. They burned a brighter, whiter light than the yellow flame of an oil lamp and were more unbothered by wind gusts or precipitation. Then again, they were more finicky than oil lamps and demanded persistent maintenance to work flawlessly without exploding and turning your beloved vintage car into a smoking mass of junk.