How Max Verstappen Can Keep His Longshot F1 Title Bid Alive In Qatar

There are only two rounds left in this year's Formula 1 season. While it seemed inevitable over the summer that one of McLaren's drivers would win the World Drivers' Championship, Max Verstappen is still in mathematical contention. Red Bull's defending champion stayed in the picture by winning four of the last seven races, but his chances significantly improved after McLaren was disqualified from last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix. The team's cars were tossed from the result for excessive plank wear.

As it stands, Lando Norris currently leads the championship by 24 points over his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, who are tied for second. The British driver's path to clinching his first championship is simple at face value. There are 58 points available, and that figure will drop to 25 after this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix. Norris must outscore his title rivals by two points to prevent the title fight from continuing to the finale in Abu Dhabi.

This Sunday, Verstappen needs to finish ahead of Norris if McLaren's points leader crosses the finish line in ninth place or higher. However, the on-track permutations get a bit more complicated when you factor in that Qatar will feature the season's final sprint race with eight points on offer for the winner. It's why there are 58 points left on the table, not 50. Norris wouldn't be able to seal the deal on Saturday, but he could make his job much easier on Sunday.