Max Verstappen Back In F1 Title Fight After McLaren's Poor Weekend In Austin

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has attempted to keep the peace in the camp by imposing Papaya Rules, general guidelines that Piastri and Norris can race each other as long as they don't collide. However, the maligned guidelines have stretched to include that the team will treat the drivers equally. If one is ordered to give something up for their teammate's race, they expect something in return later on.

Despite Papaya Rules, the McLaren teammates have come to blows on track multiple times. Norris collided with Piastri while trying to pass him and crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix in June. Earlier this month, Norris banged wheels with Piastri to pass him during the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix. The team said there would be repercussions for Norris's action, but Brown clarified in an F1 TV interview that it wouldn't be anything fans would see on track. The interview was on the grid in Austin, just minutes before the team's Turn 1 double DNF.

Title fights between teammates are rarely ever civil affairs and typically provoke career-long rivalries. Whether it be Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso at McLaren, or Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber at Red Bull or Hamitlon and Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, tempers always flare when the sport's ultimate prize is on the line. If McLaren don't get its house in order fast, Verstappen could end the year as a five-time champion against all odds.