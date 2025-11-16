Chevy 400 Vs. Ford 400: Here's How The Small Blocks Compare

GM divisions Pontiac and Chevrolet each produced 400 cubic-inch small-block V8s with similar bore-to-stroke ratios. Ford made one as well, but its block was very different from Chevy's in nearly every way. Some may refer to the Ford 400 as a mid-block engine because its 10.3-inch deck height – the distance between the crankshaft centerline and the cylinder-head mounting surface of the block — is as tall as many Ford big-blocks. It's also much taller than the standard SBC deck height of 9.025 inches.

However, its 4.38-inch bore spacing is the same as other small block Fords of its time and shorter than the 4.40-inch bore spacing of the small-block Chevy. The 400 Ford is also within half an inch of being the same overall size as the 351 Cleveland engine.

Internally, the Ford and Chevy 400 cubic-inch engines use differing bore-to-stroke ratios. Chevrolet opted to stay with its established SBC architecture and keep the stroke at 3.75 inches. To reach 400 cubic inches, this required boring the cylinders to 4.125 inches. Both of these aspects neared the maximum amounts for traditional Chevy small-block engines.

Ford opted for a more symmetrical approach with bore and stroke measuring an even 4.0 inches. The longer stroke necessitated the increased deck height compared to other small-block Ford engines, such as the 302 with its 3.0-inch stroke and the 351 with its 3.5 inches.