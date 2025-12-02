Why Did Car Tires Switch From Inner Tubes To A Tubeless Design?

The wooden and metal wheels of 19th-century horse-drawn carriages started to evolve when American chemist Charles Goodyear created vulcanization, a process that made rubber stronger and more elastic. It didn't take long for rubber to become more suitable for tire making, as Englishman Robert William Thomson invented the world's first inflatable pneumatic tire out of vulcanized rubber in 1845. It was too expensive for commercialization back then, but that didn't stop the first solid rubber tires from debuting on the cabs of London by 1881.

It wasn't until 1911 that Philip Strauss patented the first pneumatic automobile tires with air-filled tubes, heralding the birth of tubed tires. They kept the motoring world rolling for more than half a century, though early models of tubed tires were less than satisfactory. Sure, the air cushion from the inner tube made those tires comfier on the road than solid rubber, but they were so delicate and fragile that they punctured easily and made flat tires a common problem for anyone driving a motorized automobile.

Things began evolving once more when American engineer Frank Herzegh invented the world's first tubeless tire while working for B.F. Goodrich in 1947. By 1952, the company gained patents for its invention, and the motoring world would never be the same again. As roads got better and cars went faster, tubed tires lost favor due to their propensity for punctures and overheating, which led to the tires frequently exploding and losing air pressure. From a safety aspect, tube tires weren't long for the world, and tubeless tires gained more acceptance for being lighter, cost-effective, and easier to repair.