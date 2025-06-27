New Tires Could End Up Ten Times Tougher With Harvard's Crack-Resistant Rubber

Rubber is everywhere in modern vehicles, from tires to timing belts. Eventually, all these items wear out, usually by cracking after countless cycles of stretching and snapping back into shape. Material researchers at Harvard have recently figured out a different way to make rubber that could last much longer. This new rubber would be four times more resistant to cracking while stretching, resulting in a compound ten times stronger than current materials.

Harvard specifically called out tires as one potential future use for this stronger rubber. Run-flat tires exist, but stronger regular tires that are more resistant to punctures or sidewall damage would be even better. Alternately, less of the strong rubber material would be needed for eco-friendly tires, making them lighter and more sustainable, and contributing to improved fuel economy.

Conveyor belts are another application Harvard mentioned, but my mind immediately went under the hood instead. Serpentine belts could be one application, useful on hard-to-reach engines, but I was thinking more about timing belts. If a timing belt snaps in an interference engine, pistons hit valves, and the entire engine must be rebuilt or replaced. Replacing a timing belt is also a big job and must be done precisely to avoid this kind of damage. Many engines use stronger, more durable timing chains instead of belts, but they are louder and more expensive. If a timing belt could be made ten times stronger, it would be the best of both worlds.