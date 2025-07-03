What Car Has The Best Interior Of All Time?

In my job I've been lucky enough to sample hundreds of different car interiors, but one stands above the rest, and it's not even a vehicle I've tested. Folks, it's the L322 Land Rover Range Rover. I once said it was the best-looking regular vehicle of all time, and now I'm telling you without a shadow of doubt that it also has the best interior of any vehicle ever made. Laugh all you want. I know I'm right.

There's just something about it that works. The wonderful mix of rich woods, real metal and soft, creamy leather just sets it apart — even from luxury cars of today. It's also got a little bit of everything to attract people who like tech but don't want it to dominate the experience. There's a touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster, of course, but there are also plenty of real buttons for functions you use every day. The designers' use of both strong horizontal and vertical lines means you get a very upright feeling when you're in an L322 Range Rover. It's a commanding place to be, and it's supposed to be. You own a Range Rover. You're a captain of industry.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you all head on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car you think has the best interior of all time? As always, I'll be awarding extra points and giving away prizes to folks who tell me why the interior they picked is so great.