What's Your Attainable Dream Car?
Many people have dream cars that, if we're all being honest, we'll never see. Most of us will never afford that Testarossa or Boat Tail or Voiture Noir that graced our bedroom wall as a kid, because most of us will work regular jobs for regular-car money. But, don't despair — there are plenty of fantastic vehicle available for reasonable prices, and today we're here to talk about them. Today, we ask: What's your attainable dream car?
Of course, everyone has their own budgets, and that means everyone has their own definition of "attainable." My guideline here, as the arbiter of such matters, is simple: If your "attainable" dream car costs more than about $100,000, you'll have to justify it. That doesn't have to be much — a simple "I work in tech" will suffice — but the goal here is to talk about dream cars available at proletarian prices. Let's talk about what's available
I'm a Z girlie
I've made no secret of my love for the Datsun Z since I joined up with Jalopnik, and I think reasonable-quality Zs are modestly priced enough that I could — maybe, eventually, with enough scrimping and saving — afford one. Not a restomod or anything, nothing barn-found or frame-off restored, but perhaps one that doesn't need too much welding in the floor to fill in the rust gaps. A nice project Z, I think, is attainable on a car journalist's salary — and maybe even the parts to put it all back together and make it run.
My pick for an attainable dream car is the S30 Datsun Z, but what's yours? Leave your answer in the comments below, and I'll sort through my favorites later in the week. Let me know the car you've always had your sights on, that you could one day really put in your garage.