The New Honda Prelude Should Have Been An EV

Honda is capitalizing on nostalgia from the 1990s and early 2000s by reintroducing the Prelude in the form of a "performance-oriented" hybrid coupe. The result is a $43,000 car that seems cool on paper, but not super competitive in reality. Honda should have made it an electric car.

In this current economic climate, the buyer pool with over $40,000 to spend on a new car is pretty small to begin with. And the type of shopper with that kind of cash who is willing to give up the practicality of a sedan or crossover typically seeks a more analog experience with a manual transmission, and/or wants something with serious performance. The Prelude offers neither despite its trick CVT with the S+ Shift system, and only 200 horsepower.

While the Prelude gets the braking and suspension components from the Civic Type R, it's not really meant to be a track car, so few drivers will really feel the added benefits from the upgraded handling over the already excellent Civic Hybrid, which retails for about $10,000 less with comparable equipment. While it's hard to look at performance cars with a rational angle, you could make the argument that the Civic Type R's capabilities somewhat justify the price premium over the standard Civic. I'm not convinced that the Prelude's driving experience is ten grand better than its commuter car cousin.