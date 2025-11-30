What's The Difference Between The Chevy LT1 And LT2 Engines?

The current Chevrolet Corvette is knocking out Nürburgring records left and right, but remember, the previous generation's model was no slouch either. At its heart was an LT1 V8 engine that GM Authority called "the most significant redesign in the [Chevrolet] small block's nearly 60-year history." Of course, that was in 2014, and when the 2020 Corvette was being developed, it seemed the best way to ratchet up performance was to follow what had become a Corvette tradition: Introducing a brand-new engine to go with the brand-new car.

It began back in 1998, when the fifth-generation Corvette welcomed the first Chevy LS1 V8. The next generation upgraded to the LS2, and the LT1 was later introduced in the seventh-gen Corvette. These Corvettes all had a front-mid-engine configuration, with the engine between the driver and front wheels.

For the eighth-generation Corvette — and the first with a rear mid-engine set up — the LT2 was born. Sure, it had some similarities with the LT1. But it was a whole different beast thanks to its many upgrades, including ones needed to mount the motor behind the driver. To be clear, this engine is also different from the twin-turbo LT7 in the ZR1, which happens to have a similar setup. That one recently went up against the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Mustang GTD, but that doesn't diminish the LT2's own impressive performance.