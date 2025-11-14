Watch SavageGeese Put The Corvette ZR1 And Mustang GTD Up Against The Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a performance behemoth. It's a benchmark for performance vehicles, a gatekeeper to the world of truly premium sports cars — if your newest performance model can't hang with the GT3 RS, then what's the point of it? Now, though, Ford and Chevy each have new performance cars meant to stomp out the GT3 RS in the Mustang GTD and the Corvette ZR1, and who better to put the three to the test on track than the folks over at SavageGeese?
Jack and Mark worked with Porsche, Chevrolet, and Ford directly for the comparison in order to ensure all three cars were operating at their peak. Each automaker supplied engineers to keep an eye on the cars, while the SavageGeese crew ran them on a dyno and on and the Autobahn Country Club circuit. The duo even went as far as to mount each coupe with identical tires while driver Britt Casey ran hot laps, to limit the number of variables at play.
Give it a watch
The winner, unsurprisingly, is the Vette. The cheapest of the bunch, the most powerful on the dyno, and it lapped Autobahn nearly two seconds ahead of the second-place GT3 RS — 1:22.443, the fastest time ever set by SavageGeese, to the Porsche's 1:24.174 and the Mustang's 1:25.397 laps. The two hosts agree that the Corvette is, objectively, the best street car of the bunch as well (it helps that it's the only one with a usable trunk). Yet, neither host said the objective winner was their subjective favorite. Subjectively, each found aspects of the slower cars that made them prefer the driving experience.
Few automotive reviewers will go as in-depth on vehicles as the SavageGeese crew — few of us have the time, honestly — and their videos are made all the better for it. It's Friday afternoon, you're not paying attention to your work anyway — pop your earbuds in, pull up YouTube, and watch two American supercars take the fight to the German standard-bearer. You deserve a little time theft.