Watch SavageGeese Put The Corvette ZR1 And Mustang GTD Up Against The Porsche 911 GT3 RS

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a performance behemoth. It's a benchmark for performance vehicles, a gatekeeper to the world of truly premium sports cars — if your newest performance model can't hang with the GT3 RS, then what's the point of it? Now, though, Ford and Chevy each have new performance cars meant to stomp out the GT3 RS in the Mustang GTD and the Corvette ZR1, and who better to put the three to the test on track than the folks over at SavageGeese?

Jack and Mark worked with Porsche, Chevrolet, and Ford directly for the comparison in order to ensure all three cars were operating at their peak. Each automaker supplied engineers to keep an eye on the cars, while the SavageGeese crew ran them on a dyno and on and the Autobahn Country Club circuit. The duo even went as far as to mount each coupe with identical tires while driver Britt Casey ran hot laps, to limit the number of variables at play.