Lucid Gravity Vs. Rivian R1S Answers The Question Of Which 800-HP Three-Row Family Hauler Is Really The Quickest

As we all know, the most important factor to consider when buying a three-row minivan substitute isn't how comfortably it fits your family, how much room there is for all your kids' stuff, or how affordable it is to put in your driveway. No, what really matters is how quickly it can run the quarter-mile, pull a U-turn, and then run the quarter-mile in the opposite direction. Automakers haven't always understood that fact, but thankfully, there are now two that do — Lucid and Rivian.

You'll have to give up your beloved internal combustion engine if you want a minivan substitute that makes the R63 AMG look slow, but if you love acceleration, that may not be so bad. Not when the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring makes 828 horsepower and 909 pound-feet of torque, and the tri-motor Rivian R1S makes 850 hp and 1,103 lb-ft. According to their respective manufacturers, that's enough power for the Gravity to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, while the R1S only needs 2.9 seconds to do the same thing. They also each cost...yeah, we don't talk about that in polite company.

So on paper, you'd be an idiot to buy anything other than the Rivian, since it's significantly quicker. But does that acceleration advantage hold up over the all-important quarter-mile? Our friends at Edmunds recently put together a little U-Drag competition to find out.