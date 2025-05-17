Which BMW Inline-6 Is More Reliable, B58 Or M54?

In an age when most car companies have shifted toward building the more compact V6 or a turbocharged inline-4, BMW has kept a candle on for the venerable inline-6, the best six-cylinder engine. In constant production at the Bavarian manufacturer since the 1930s, the straight-6 allows for greater balance and fewer parts than a V-engine. It provides for smooth power delivery and can handle a range of uses, from off-roaders to performance hounds.

One of BMW's more popular offerings in this layout was the M54 (in production from 2000 to 2006). While BMW engines are generally considered pretty solid, the M54 was stood out for its great balance of power and efficiency when stock, and it was extremely modder-friendly to boot. Even better for long-term owners, it has developed a fantastic reputation for reliability, too. So while it's not as advanced or powerful as its modern offshoot, the B58, might it be a better choice?

Fortunately, the B58 has also proven to be a dependable piece of machinery over the long haul, and across its 10-year (and counting) lifespan, it does not appear to have developed any major problems. So in terms of reliability, which of these two engines you have matters less than making sure you bring it in for maintenance regularly.