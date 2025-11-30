This Is The Best Way To Remove Stickers From Car Windows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some car owners don't mind having stickers on the windshield or windows, which is understandable if we're talking about things like HOA passes or parking permits. However, it's a different story with old registration stickers, faded stickers on the rear windscreen, or old decals on a tinted windshield — they are simply unsightly on what could otherwise be a clean-looking car. Anyone who has bought a used car from a sticker-happy owner or a neglected jalopy covered in ancient window stickers knows exactly what we mean.

There is no single best way to remove stickers from car windows since you can use different products and methods to do so. For old, cracking, and faded stickers on the exterior glass or on the inside of non-tinted windows, start by cleaning the entire area with an ammonia-free glass cleaner (ammonia-based cleaners can harm the dashboard and display screens) and a microfiber towel. Next, try to peel off as much of the sticker as possible using a razor blade or an old credit card, being mindful not to scratch the glass. If the sticker won't budge, apply gentle heat using a hairdryer or steam iron to soften the adhesive that bonded that damn sticker to the glass in the first place.

After a minute or so of heating, the sticker should turn soft enough to make peeling it off easier. Again, you can use a razor blade or a credit card to peel off the corners of the sticker, giving you enough material to grab the end with your fingers and (hopefully) remove the entire thing. An alternative to heating is applying vegetable oil, WD-40, or a solution of warm water and mild detergent to the sticker. Let it sit for a few minutes before peeling.