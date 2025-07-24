Ceramic Vs. Carbon Window Tint: Which Is Better For Keeping Your Car Cool?

Window tint is one of those mods that feels simple and makes your ride look good –- but what if you want something that helps class up your car and keeps the heat out? Now you're choosing between carbon tint and ceramic. One is newer tech, the other cheaper. Both promise cooler interiors and glare reduction, but which actually works?

At the core, it comes down to how well each material handles infrared radiation, which is what really heats up your car's interior. While visible light affects how bright things look inside, it's infrared that makes your seatbelt buckle feel like a branding iron. Carbon tint absorbs heat and blocks some IR. It's effective, up to a point. Ceramic, though, uses non-metallic nanoparticles to reflect and reject a higher percentage of IR heat before it ever enters the cabin. Carbon films typically block up to 60% of heat, while ceramic hits up to 95% –- a measurable jump.

UV protection? Both are solid there, and either can be expected to block about 99% of harmful UV rays. When it comes to heat rejection, however, it's already looking like ceramic is more than just marketing hype.