Never Use These Glass Cleaners Anywhere Near Your Car's Dash

You're halfway through cleaning your car, spot a smudge on the dash, and reach for that trusty blue bottle of window cleaner. A few spritzes, a quick wipe, and done -– except you've just started a slow chemical war against your own dashboard. Most commercial glass cleaners like Windex are loaded with ammonia, alcohol, and solvents — components that are perfectly fine for glass but a nightmare for interior plastics, leather, and vinyl.

Ammonia, in particular, is brutal. It breaks down the protective coatings on leather and leatherette (yeah, the fake one). Over time, the dash can begin to dry out, fade, and, eventually, crack –- especially under sunlight. Ammonia can also leave behind an unwanted residue that attracts dust and amplifies glare, turning your sleek dashboard into a reflective eyesore.

Also, avoid using chemicals with ammonia on your touchscreens. They are coated with delicate anti-glare and anti-fingerprint layers that keep things looking crisp and clear. Hit them with the cleaner, and you could strip that coating right off. Cloudy screens and unresponsive touch panels are the results. Finally, remember that ammonia can cause physical discomfort and even sickness if you're exposed to too much. One whiff can sting your eyes, make you cough, burn your throat, and make every breath difficult.

Car interiors are engineered for UV resistance and heat tolerance, not chemical resistance. So, when it's time to clean that dusty dashboard or restore a sticky one, skip the glass cleaner. You're dissolving the very layer meant to protect it. It'll shine, but not for long.