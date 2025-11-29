4L60E Vs. 4L80E Transmissions: What Are The Differences?

With their debut in the 1990s, GM's 4L60E and 4L80E transmissions reveal some of their differences –- and similarities –- right in their names. The "4" and "L" respectively refer to the number of gears and the longitudinal orientation of the unit itself, while the "e" means they are electronically controlled. The "60" and "80" relate to gross vehicle weight ratings. (We previously covered GVWRs in our quick guide for RV and truck owners.)

The 4L60E can be used in a vehicle with a GVWR of up to 6,000 pounds, and the 4L80E raises its limits to 8,000 pounds. The naming strategy isn't universal, though, as the similarly-named 4L85e variant can handle a GVWR of up to 16,500 pounds.

Another basic difference comes from the applications in which the two transmissions were used. The 4L60E was typically a top choice for small-block Chevy engines at the time, and it carried over to rides with the Gen III and Gen IV LS V8 motors. Yes, a variant was used on some trucks, but that was more of a role for the 4L80E, which actually premiered with GM's 1991 C/K Series trucks. Nowadays, both transmissions are popular for aftermarket swaps, and the following details about their differences can tell you why.