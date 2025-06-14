Why Rats Love Chewing Away Your Car's Wiring

There are few things more soul-crushing than turning the key in the ignition and being met with either a cacophony of warning lights or, even worse, absolute silence. You pop the hood and find a scene of pure carnage. Wires shredded, insulation scattered like confetti, and maybe even a half-eaten acorn sitting mockingly on your engine block. The culprit? A rodent. However, this isn't about hunger — it's about dentistry.

The main reason rodents treat your wiring harness like a chew toy is because a rodent's incisors grow continuously throughout their lives. If they don't constantly gnaw on things then their teeth can grow so long they can't eat, and it just so happens that the wires nestled in your engine bay have a texture not unlike the twigs they'd chew on in the wild. A warm, cozy engine bay? That's a five-star rodent resort with climate-controlled lodging and complimentary dental work included. If you're storing your car for a while, you'll need to take some precautions unless you want it doubling as a rental for some unwelcome tenants.

This is where soy enters the chat, because when you think of durable automotive insulation, you definitely think "bean byproduct." Some automakers, in a quest to be greener, switched to using soy-based compounds for their wire insulation. This has sparked a firestorm of consumer complaints and class-action lawsuits from owners. The problem is, as satisfying as it is to point blame, there is no conclusive scientific evidence proving soy is more attractive to rodents than the old-school stuff. So, while your car is dead, the debate is very much alive, as are the electrical gremlins that now call your engine home.