Are Recaro Seats Worth The Upgrade?

A pair of Recaros is the dream of many enthusiasts; they look cool and add a sporty touch to the car. You see one in your favorite rally driver's car or in the car of that incredibly quick racer you watch at every track day, and you start to think that it's the secret to their speed. But, do they really offer comfort and aid in keeping you gripped to the seat while carving your way through the canyons? In the end, it mostly depends on your size and preference.

The Recaro company doesn't just make those bucket race seats that you've seen all these years. It also makes various original-equipment and aftermarket options, including comfort-oriented seats that are electrically adjustable and have heating/cooling functions.

Many Recaro owners swear by the seats, not just for the way they make the interior look more appealing, but also for the way they grip their bodies thanks to some thick side bolstering. They love the support and comfort these seats offer, calling them some of the best seats they have sat on. They also love how they sit lower than stock seats, placing the driver directly in line with the pedals rather than above them. Some Recaro seats are also significantly lighter than stock versions, which will come in handy on your weekend track days.