These Are The Rarest Ford Vehicles You've Probably Never Heard Of

Ford is a brand that's steeped in automotive history. Since 1903, the Blue Oval has given us iconic vehicles like the Model A, the Mustang, the GT40, and the Torino. A company with a history spanning 122 years is bound to have come up with some special vehicles. We are talking about the rarest of the rare Fords. These include some obscure creations and some pioneering models that were way ahead of their time, and some certainly made it onto our list of cars that nobody knows about.

Throughout its storied history, the carmaker dabbled with some truly whacky concepts, including a two-wheeled car and an electric microcar in the '60s, as well as a pocket car in the '80s. We, however, will focus solely on project cars and production cars. We put together an eclectic bunch of the rarest Fords, including some you've probably never heard of. These are the proverbial automotive unicorns — count yourself blessed if you ever see one in the wild.