These Cars Have The Best Seats
The driver's seat is the most important part of your car, but so many cars just have some sort of inoffensive chair. It's a thing you sit on, it's got a back, and that's about it — no special considerations for comfort, functionality, or cornering Gs. Today, though, we aren't here to talk about those seats. Today, we're here to talk about the automakers that got it right, and the cars with the beast drivers' seats in the automotive world.
My pick was a pair of fixed-back racing seats I grabbed off of Facebook Marketplace in a prior life and installed in an already track ready NB Miata, but your answers generally stuck to seats installed by "automakers" at a "factory." Plenty of you picked Volvo to be that automaker, but there are more on the list — let's dive through your top answers, and take a look at the best automotive seats.
Volvo V70
The Swedes take the top spot here when it comes to pure comfort and support. P1 Volvo V70 and SAAB 9-5 Aero are two that combine the best of both worlds with the Volvo seats coming out on top. Not only are the front seats comfortable in the Volvo, the rear seats are pretty good as well.
Submitted by: Corey H
Ford Focus ST Recaros
I absolutely love the Recaro seats in my 2013 Focus ST. Some people hate them for how aggressively bolstered they are, but I love them for just that reason. They're so supportive and comfortable for daily driving, especially over long distances. I just wish you could have gotten the heated, power ST3 seats in the sweet two-tone finishes that were available on the lesser ST2 trim.
Submitted by: spartaneer
Volvo S60
Possibly just me, but Volvo Seats from the 90's to 00's. I had a 2004 S60 that had the most comfortable seats I've sat in and also sat in other Volvo's from the time and loved all of them. Very thought out with practicality of having a built in pocket in the front to place my phone, comfort and ability to hold you in place around turns.
There may be better seats, but for me, I'll take those older Volvo seats any day of the week.
Submitted by: Matt G.
These may well be, by part number, the same seats as the V70. I will not be checking, to preserve the illusion.
Mazda3
The current gen Mazda 3 Premium seats have fantastic ergonomics. Cushioning is just right and they are really wonderfully supportive. Unfortunately, the car is let down by the torsion beam rear suspension and low profile tires that cause even small bumps to crash through to the occupants.
The seats in the GTI are wonderful as well.
Submitted by: ExParrot89
Mustang GT350 Recaros
Hands down the GT350 Recaro seats. I've driven hundreds of cars and never been more comfortable over long stretches in these seats. Fully supportive while also being extremely comfortable over long distance cruising.
Submitted by: deal buddy20
Sporty Audis
A fan of more recent Audi "S" seats. Have comfortably done 15+ hour driving days in my S3 and The Wife's SQ5 even though the suspension isn't necessarily set up for long hauls.
Submitted by: i mek bron snek
There's no way those are the same seats in both cars, right?
Like Half Of You Answered The Volvo S70
1999 Volvo S70 has the best car seats I have ever used. They were better than the most expensive cars I have ever driven including a Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Continental, Lambo Urus, and Rolls Royce Wraith. Note: I have driven these cars NOT owned them.
Submitted by: Tex
Do I need to go drive an old Volvo? We're already on the third Volvo on the list, and I'm desperately trying to include non-Swedes in here to balance it all out. Also, listen, I know this photo is from a weird angle. Blame Volvo's PR department in 1996.
Saturn SL2
Volvo/Polestar seats are pretty good ( own one) but one that will surprise some, the leather seat option of the old Saturn SL2 back in 1996 was unbelievably comfortable, topping anything I've driven or owned, and I've owned BMWs and Mercedes.
Submitted by: Someone Important
Mazda MX-6
My personal preference–for a slightly obscure one–was my 1990s Mazda MX-6 (with the leather package). Car and Driver agreed, in a comparison test (though they liked little else about the car).
Submitted by: Joe Stricker
I'm really scraping the bottom of the barrel to find interior photos here.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
My 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee with pillow top leather seats. It was from an era when American car makers understood that seats were an integral part of the suspension and you needed something to help make a comfortable ride over our variably good and bad roads.
Submitted by: bryanintowson