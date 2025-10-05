When VW Beetle Owners Turned To Swamp Coolers To Survive The Summer

There's never been a car quite like the Volkswagen Beetle. It's the most mass-produced car sold before the Toyota Corolla, with over 21 million made over its 65-year lifespan (even with a pause in production during World War II). It's still seen on roads in nations around the globe, so it's no shocker that "the people's car" has gone down in history as a worldwide cultural icon.

With a car having such a broad reach, it's unsurprising the Beetle has had lots of unique customizations, from a $1,500 homebuilt hot rod to Baja Bugs and restomodded bougie builds with wheel spats and a dash-mounted coffee maker. But there's one simple addition that's stood out — and stood the test of time.

If you've seen Bugs during the summer, there's a solid chance you've seen what might seem like a mailbox strapped to the window. As bizarre as it may look today, it was vital in hot months of yesteryear, helping to keep drivers cool in the cabin. These are swamp coolers, and while they were once a necessity to help Bug owners beat the heat, they've evolved into a part of vintage Volkswagen culture.