China Could Ditch EV Subsidies

China's rapid EV development has been powered by government cash, making the country one of the strongest competitors in the segment — if not the outright strongest. Now that it's attained that position, though, it seems China is looking to turn off the money tap. From Reuters:

China has sent a clear signal that it is willing to pull the plug on subsidies for its electric vehicle industry after years of big-ticket government support fuelled a boom that has left the world's second-largest economy saddled with vast oversupply, prompting it to push into global car markets.

Top policymakers omitted electric vehicles from their list of strategic industries in their recent five-year development plan for 2026-2030, the industry's first exclusion in more than a decade

Analysts say the move is evidence the Beijing considers the industry to be mature and no longer requires the same level of financial support, leaving its development up to market forces.

But they say the omission should not be seen as a sign that the EV industry has fallen out of favour, despite it becoming a poster child for excessive competition that even President Xi Jinping has criticised. Instead, it reflects a strategic decision to allocate resources to other technologies where China seeks to enhance its capabilities, especially in light of global trade and security tensions.