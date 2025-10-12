New Chevy Bolt Vs. Nissan Leaf: By The Numbers
The new Chevy Bolt is here, taking the crown of "cheapest EV on the American market" from the third-generation Nissan Leaf — by a few hundred dollars, at least. The two cars are close in price, but they're also close in range, size, weight, and just about everything else. In fact, they're so similar that you may want a guide that runs through the basic facts about both cars. If only such a guide existed.
Probably the biggest selling point for the Bolt over the Leaf is its price. The launch version of the new Bolt will cost $29,990, including a $1,395 destination, while the Leaf starts at $31,485, including $1,495 for destination. That less-than-$1,500 difference won't exactly make or break most budgets, but it does bring the Nissan from that vaunted "under $30,000" bracket into a price starting with a three. Both the Bolt and the Leaf do have cheaper entry-level versions on the way, but neither one has definite availability dates announced yet. The base Bolt will cost $28,995 after delivery, while the base Leaf doesn't yet have an MSRP published.
Powertrain, range and charging
While the Bolt wins out on pricing, the Leaf hits back with range. Chevy claims 255 miles of range from the Bolt's 65-kWh battery, while Nissan claims up to 303 miles from the Leaf's 75-kWh pack (the base model's 52-kWh battery doesn't yet have a range estimate). Both the Bolt and the Leaf can DC fast-charge at up to 150 kW, huge improvements over the cars they replace, and both are equipped with the Tesla-style NACS charging port. Thanks to the Bolt's smaller battery, Chevy claims it takes as little as 26 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, versus the Nissan needing 35 minutes for the same 10%-to-80% charge. A heat pump is standard on the Bolt and optional on the Leaf.
Nissan says the Leaf makes 214 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque (the as-yet-unreleased base model will have 174 hp and 254 lb-ft), while the Bolt has 210 horsepower and 169 lb-ft — neither company gives acceleration estimates, but with that extra torque the Nissan will probably be quicker. Both cars send power to the front wheels exclusively; the Bolt is only offered with 17-inch wheels, while the Leaf comes standard with 18s and is available with 19s. The Bolt's curb weight of 3,776 pounds undercuts the Nissan's 3,955 pounds, but both of those numbers seem to come from the as-yet-unavailable base versions — the cheapest Leaf you can currently buy tips the scales at 4,187 pounds, while that number isn't yet available for the Bolt.
Tech and features
Inside the Bolt, drivers get an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and an 11.3-inch center touchscreen standard across all trims. The Leaf's infotainment measures 12.3 inches on the two lower trims, getting bumped up to 14.3 inches for the top two models. The Nissan also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trims, which GM is firmly against. The Bolt's infotainment does have Google Built-In, including Google Maps for navigation, plus apps like HBO Max, and "Angry Birds," but it's up to the buyer to decide if that's a reasonable substitute for just using the apps already on your phone.
The Leaf has two USB-C ports up front for charging and data, and the uppermost two trims get two charge-only USB-C ports in the rear as well as a wireless charging pad up front. The Bolt similarly eschews USB-A for its charging, but Chevy doesn't specify a number of ports found within the car beyond saying there are "multiple." It does, though, also offer a charging pad on upper trims. Both cars also offer their power to other, non-USB devices, though in different ways: The Bolt can be run through a compatible reversible charger for full vehicle-to-home capability, while the Leaf offers vehicle-to-load power with an external adapter.
Chevy says the Bolt will be available with GM's Level 2 hands-free Super Cruise system, though that will be late availability. Both the Bolt and the Leaf come with a ton of standard active-safety features, like automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Leaf comes standard with a 360-degree camera and traffic sign recognition, which are optional on the Bolt.
Which one is bigger?
In terms of size, the new Bolt is 169.6 inches long, 69.2 inches wide, and 63.9 inches tall. The Leaf, meanwhile, is 173.4 inches long, 71.3 inches wide, and 61.3 inches tall — slightly lower, longer, and wider, which makes sense with its longer-tail shape relative to the Bolt's blunter hatchback. Despite the different shapes, though, cargo room is comparable: there's 16.2 cubic feet behind the second row of the Bolt compared to 20 in the Leaf, and 56.3 cubic feet with the Bolt's seats folded down against 55.5 in the Nissan.
Overall, the Bolt is marginally cheaper, smaller, and faster-charging than the Leaf. The Nissan, by contrast, gives you more range for your money. The choice for many will likely come down to what's available nearby, which dealer can find a better finance rate, which car holds its value better for leasing, and which car is more visually appealing to the customer, but spec for spec the two cars are very similar. Having driven neither, for my money, I'd take the Leaf.