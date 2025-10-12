New Chevy Bolt Vs. Nissan Leaf: By The Numbers

Inside the Bolt, drivers get an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and an 11.3-inch center touchscreen standard across all trims. The Leaf's infotainment measures 12.3 inches on the two lower trims, getting bumped up to 14.3 inches for the top two models. The Nissan also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all trims, which GM is firmly against. The Bolt's infotainment does have Google Built-In, including Google Maps for navigation, plus apps like HBO Max, and "Angry Birds," but it's up to the buyer to decide if that's a reasonable substitute for just using the apps already on your phone.

The Leaf has two USB-C ports up front for charging and data, and the uppermost two trims get two charge-only USB-C ports in the rear as well as a wireless charging pad up front. The Bolt similarly eschews USB-A for its charging, but Chevy doesn't specify a number of ports found within the car beyond saying there are "multiple." It does, though, also offer a charging pad on upper trims. Both cars also offer their power to other, non-USB devices, though in different ways: The Bolt can be run through a compatible reversible charger for full vehicle-to-home capability, while the Leaf offers vehicle-to-load power with an external adapter.

Nissan

Chevy says the Bolt will be available with GM's Level 2 hands-free Super Cruise system, though that will be late availability. Both the Bolt and the Leaf come with a ton of standard active-safety features, like automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, automatic high beams, and rear cross-traffic alert. The Leaf comes standard with a 360-degree camera and traffic sign recognition, which are optional on the Bolt.