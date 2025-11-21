DOT Finally Realizes Women Exist, Authorizes Female Crash Test Dummies

The Department of Transportation has taken a small but important step toward adopting and mandating the use of female crash test dummies that actually resemble women, something we inexplicably don't already do. At the DOT's direction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has published specifications and technical information for the THOR-05F dummy, a step toward putting it to use in NHTSA crash tests. The results will hopefully, finally, give us real data on crash safety for drivers and passengers other than men. From the DOT's press release:

"Safety drives everything we do at NHTSA. Better understanding the unique ways in which women are impacted differently in crashes than men is essential to reducing traffic fatalities," said National Highway Traffic Safety Administrator Jonathan Morrison. "This is a long overdue step toward the full adoption of this new dummy for use in our safety ratings and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards."

Long overdue is right. Women have been driving since Bertha Benz took one of Karl's contraptions without his permission on the first real drive of more than 60 miles back in 1888. You'd think the government would've realized that women drive and ride in cars sometime during the 137 years since then. Even now, the THOR-05F isn't expected to be put to use until 2027 or 2028, according to NBC News. However:

Morrison said the announcement means "automakers will be able to start purchasing the dummy and using it in tests, learning more about how it will perform before NHTSA formally adopts it for use in ratings and rule makings."

"This is a crucial step towards the full adoption of this new dummy and learning even more about how to design vehicles to better protect female drivers and passengers," he added.

In other words, manufacturers can now use the new female dummy in their own testing to evaluate how current or upcoming designs will perform before NHTSA starts using it. It's like taking a practice test so they can learn from mistakes and get it right when it counts. This, too, is a positive step forward.