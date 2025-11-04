Sean Duffy Might Have Leaked A Billionaire Private Astronaut's Plan In Desperate Bid To Save His Job At NASA

Isaacman seemed like the ideal nominee for NASA Administrator when Elon Musk was squatting in the White House. The 42-year-old became a billionaire after founding payment processor Shift4, then became a qualified military jet pilot and formed Draken International, the world's largest private air force. Isaacman would partner with SpaceX in 2021 to organize and command Inspiration4, the first orbital spaceflight crewed exclusively by private astronauts. He then launched the Polaris program, his own privately funded space program with missions operated by SpaceX. Polaris Dawn, the inaugural mission, went relatively smoothly and featured the first commercial spacewalk. Isaacman wanted to lift the Hubble Space Telescope into a higher orbit for Polaris' second mission, but NASA rejected the offer because of the risks involved.

The tone shifted once Trump began gutting the space agency. As the Oval Office threatened to cancel the Artemis program, Isaacman reiterated his ambitions for the agency to return astronauts to the Moon before China could achieve the feat for the first time. He also promised to cancel SpaceX's Polaris contract to cut ties between himself and one of NASA's largest contractors. The death knell for Isaacman's nomination came in the wake of Trump and Musk falling out in a very public spat on social media. However, the administration claimed that his nomination was withdrawn because of his past political donations to Democrats, not because he was a Musk ally. The New York Times even reported that Trump was aware of these donations before he chose Isaacman as his nominee.

Capitol Hill intrigue aside, I can't imagine fighting this hard to stay NASA Administrator when you're already Transportation Secretary. Running a space program might be far more glamorous than trying to fix air traffic control, but the pay is worse and it's not even a Cabinet-level position. Despite what some weird corners of the internet claim about the moon landings, everyone knows who Neil Armstrong is. No one knows who the NASA Administrator was during Apollo 11. For damn sure, no one is going to remember who led NASA during Artemis II.