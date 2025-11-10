This Abandoned Chinese Hotel Is A Graveyard For Rolls-Royce Phantoms And Limousines

So, a recent video, posted on the channel Exploring the Unbeaten Path by a YouTuber who describes himself as an urban explorer, featured him and a partner traipsing through the grounds of the former Beijing Imperial Palace Hotel in Macau, China. In the parking lot, these intrepid urban explorers found a bunch of high-end luxury cars, including some Rolls-Royce Phantoms and a Hummer stretch-limousine.

Interestingly, they also found a Dodge Charger stretch limousine, which we didn't even know existed, and seems a little out of place amidst Rolls-Royce Phantoms, which can go for around $0.5 million when brand-new. But this bizarre one-off convertible van limousine built by Renault proves you can make a stretch limo out of anything. We can't wait to see the Honda Civic stretch limousine.

Why all of those high-end luxury cars are sitting at the abandoned hotel just rotting in place is a bit of mystery. It's not unheard of for luxury hotels in China to use Rolls-Royce vehicles to shuttle their guests around. But the question remains, why leave the cars there after the hotel closed? After all, most of them look like they could probably be repaired. We couldn't find the answer to that, but the reason the hotel closed down in the first place and what's happened since then features a huge legal mess, involving at least one person who is now in prison.