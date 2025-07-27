Chevrolet Will Sell You A New 632 Big Block, But They Aren't Exactly Cheap

For most drivers, the idea of having to replace an engine is the stuff of nightmares. Expensive nightmares. But for a certain brand of gearhead, getting a new high-performance V8 for their ride would be a dream come true. Especially if it were the biggest, baddest crate engine Chevrolet ever offered.

Those adjectives come courtesy of the Bowtie brand, which also provides the specs for its new ZZ632 V8 to back them up. For starters, the 632 is the mill's displacement in cubic inches and translates into 10.4 liters in metric terms. It further incorporates features like high-flow spread-port cylinder heads and an all-forged roller assembly with a hydraulic camshaft, plus it's a high-revving V8 with a redline of 7,000 rpm. As a result, you can enjoy an incredible 1,004 horsepower and 876 pound-feet of torque if you quench the engine's thirst with 93 octane gas.

Just remember, with great power comes a great big price tag, too. The ZZ632 crate engine, available packed up from GM Performance Parts, retails for almost $49,000 with a crank-trigger ignition system, plug coils, water pump, balancer, and distinctive orange valve covers. Not a Chevy fan? Don't worry — Dodge and Ford offer 1,000-horsepower crate engines as well.