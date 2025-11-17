The Most Comfortable Car Seats, According To Consumer Reports

Regardless of whether you sit through a 15 minute commute in the morning or travel many thousands of miles each year for work, nobody wants an uncomfortable seat. It's odd to think that some cars even have uncomfortable seats. After all, cars have been around for more than a century now, and you'd think we would have gotten to a place in which all cars have superbly comfortable seats, but, apparently, that's not the case. In fact, many of the most uncomfortable cars our readers have ever owned feature particularly rough seats.

However, if you are in the market for something new but think that traveling around town trying out every car's seat sounds like a pain in the backside (pun intended), don't worry. Consumer Reports (CR) has done the hard work for you. CR is immensely exhaustive when it comes to product research, so it should come as music to your ears that a report from CR highlights the best seats on the U.S. market.

Test-drivers of all sizes and statures rated things like thigh, torso, and lumbar support, in addition to adjustability and hip and shoulder support. CR states that a good seat will be able to support the body, help to fight tiredness and fatigue, and keep its shape throughout a long day, rather than compress under weight.

So, these are the most highly rated seats highlighted by CR, organized by the segment to which they belong. We don't have an entry for each segment of the market, but rather a selection of notable examples, picked out by CR for their exceptional seats.