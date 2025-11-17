The Most Comfortable Car Seats, According To Consumer Reports
Regardless of whether you sit through a 15 minute commute in the morning or travel many thousands of miles each year for work, nobody wants an uncomfortable seat. It's odd to think that some cars even have uncomfortable seats. After all, cars have been around for more than a century now, and you'd think we would have gotten to a place in which all cars have superbly comfortable seats, but, apparently, that's not the case. In fact, many of the most uncomfortable cars our readers have ever owned feature particularly rough seats.
However, if you are in the market for something new but think that traveling around town trying out every car's seat sounds like a pain in the backside (pun intended), don't worry. Consumer Reports (CR) has done the hard work for you. CR is immensely exhaustive when it comes to product research, so it should come as music to your ears that a report from CR highlights the best seats on the U.S. market.
Test-drivers of all sizes and statures rated things like thigh, torso, and lumbar support, in addition to adjustability and hip and shoulder support. CR states that a good seat will be able to support the body, help to fight tiredness and fatigue, and keep its shape throughout a long day, rather than compress under weight.
So, these are the most highly rated seats highlighted by CR, organized by the segment to which they belong. We don't have an entry for each segment of the market, but rather a selection of notable examples, picked out by CR for their exceptional seats.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class leads the luxury compact class
The C-Class knows how to deliver supreme comfort, with Consumer Reports highlighting the seats as some of the best currently out there. It's worth noting that CR didn't test the standard seats, but rather the optional AMG seats, which currently sell at an additional premium of $2,750 as part of the AMG Line package. In addition to the sporty front seats, buyers will also benefit from different alloy wheels, more aggressive body styling, and sports suspension.
As you might expect from a $50,000+ Mercedes, the seats are power-adjustable and very supportive, plus the materials coating them are second to none. In addition to leather, Mercedes uses a fabric called MB-Tex, which is a leather-like material, and to the untrained eye, it's virtually indistinguishable from the real thing. It's easy to clean, supposedly very durable, and perfectly suitable for a comfort-focused driver's seat. The luxury compact class is a competitive space, for sure, but if you pile on the miles and want to do so without feeling strained and tired after a long day, then the C-Class looks to be an attractive choice.
The Audi A8 is your king of the luxury sedans
This one must have been a tricky segment for CR to judge, as large luxury sedans are, by design, supposed to be wonderfully comfortable. Whether it's an S-Class, 7 Series, or old-school Jaguar XJ, one thing they all have in common is wonderful seats. However, according to the experts at CR, the A8 earns the crown.
One of the A8's greatest strengths when it comes to seating is the sheer scope of adjustability it boasts. Whether you need greater support under your thighs, head, shoulders, hips, or bum, there is a button to give you exactly what you need. Toggle another button, and you'll soon be flicking through the available massage modes – it's clear that Audi went all out here.
Further bolstering the Audi A8's comfort level is the supreme ride on offer from the air suspension system. Unlike other Audi models, the A8 is not interested in flat cornering and sporting prowess, it just wants you to float you from corner to corner. It might not be as stylish as the S-Class or as dynamic as the 7 Series, but the A8 is still the right choice if supreme comfort is what you are seeking. If that does sound like you, then act fast, as the ever-looming question of whether Audi keeps the A8 within its lineup poses a risk to its existence. And considering that sedans are bordering on extinction, the A8's future is uncertain.
The Mazda CX-50 comes out on top in the small SUV space
Small SUVs are super popular at the moment. In fact, SUVs of all shapes and sizes make up 52% of all new car sales right now. Standing out in such a competitive space can be tricky, but Mazda seems to have managed to find a way to differentiate itself from others.
CR singled out the stylish CX-50 as having particularly comfortable seats, which is great, as more often than not, little SUVs lead busy lives. Whether it's commuting to and from work, ferrying kids to school and back, or darting around cities and towns for shopping trips and grocery hauls, small SUVs work hard, and a bit of extra comfort could make that work a little less taxing.
Driver lumbar support is adjustable, and you can manipulate the bottom cushion for more leg support. In some trims, the passenger seat is also power adjustable. Adjustable is the key word here, meaning the CX-50 should work well for a wide range of buyers, whether they're tall or short. Prices for the CX-50 start at just $29,900, plus destination fees and other applicable charges, which makes this one of the more affordable models featured here. We also test drove the new Mazda CX-50 a few years back and found it to be an utter joy to pilot. So, for anyone on the fence about trying one, rest assured, there is more to love than just comfy seats when it comes to this attractive little SUV.
The Subaru Outback tops the midsize SUV segment
Subaru is another Japanese automaker looking to impress in the world of SUVs with a seriously comfortable model of its own. Perhaps there is a good reason why Japanese automakers are impressing here, as European brands tend to focus more on sporting prowess, which can often lead to a firmer, harsher ride. CR found nothing firm or harsh about the Outback's seats, though, specifically in the higher Limited trim, which boasts well-shaped leather seats.
The Subaru's passenger seat is also powered, which makes for quick and easy adjustability — gone are the days when you had to jump around while pulling numerous levers to try and find a comfy position. The Outback has been revised since CR tested it, but the current model still offers leather-trimmed seats in the Limited trim, so we'd like to think it still stands out in terms of comfort.
Subaru specifically describes its leather as being very soft, which paints a pleasant enough picture of what it must be like to spend hours in the seats. The Limited trim steering wheel is heated, plus there is a Harmon Kardon sound system in there. The all-new 2026 Outback continues to give the people what they want, including plenty of interior amenities to brighten up otherwise miserable morning commutes.
The BMW X5 leads the larger luxury SUV category
CR tested the pre-facelift BMW X5, so some aspects may have changed, but the glowing review CR gave the SUV's plush seats should still apply. The CR team found satisfaction in the sheer scope of adjustability, in addition to a commanding seating position and an adjustable steering wheel. What's also noteworthy is how wide the doors open. This is something that's easily overlooked, but clambering in and out of a larger SUV on a day-to-day basis can be difficult, and this wide opening should surely help make the task a little less challenging.
With an MSRP sitting scarily close to $70,000 before any fees, charges, and options, the current BMW X5 had better pack some decent comfort-oriented features as standard. Thankfully, it does. Without ticking a single options box, buyers will benefit from heated front sports seats, which are available in a number of colors.
For an extra $1,950, buyers can opt for the Extended Merino Leather package, which, for all intents and purposes, actually seems somewhat affordable in relation to the X5's starting price. However, choosing it also requires you to drop $750 on Multi-Contour Seats and another $1,700 on the Premium Package. Is a total of $4,400 too much to spend in the name of comfort and luxury? We'll let you be the judge of that.