Is Your Gear Shifter Sticking? Here's What Might Be Causing It
A sticking gear shifter sucks. You may be like us when this happens and immediately start fearing the worst. But don't panic. Yes, a sticking or stuck shifter could be a sign that your transmission is going out. However, there are several possible causes for a sticky gear shifter, and many of them can be fixed by just flushing or topping off the transmission fluid. Other issues can be fixed with measures that are much cheaper than having an expensive specialist take your transmission apart.
Some causes include low or dirty transmission fluid. It could be a clogged transmission filter. The shifter mechanism itself may be dirty. The shifter cable could be worn or broken. Sometimes, the shift linkage needs a little maintenance. Other possible causes of a completely stuck shifter include a faulty shift interlock solenoid or a broken brake light switch.
If you're comfortable spending some time under the hood or under the car itself, then you could fix a lot of these things yourself. Of course, if you're going to change the transmission filter or flush the fluid, be prepared for the mess. If DIY isn't your thing, at least you can take some comfort in knowing that repairs for the issues we list above are a lot cheaper than replacing or rebuilding the transmission itself. Unfortunately, if you do have a deeper transmission problem, you'll need to take the car to a transmission specialist.
Why is my gear shifter sticking?
How long has it been since you checked your transmission fluid? Even responsible drivers who regularly check their oil may not think to check their transmission fluid. Of course, transmission fluid doesn't need to be changed as often as motor oil, but many of the possible causes of a sticking gear shifter have to do with transmission fluid and how well it's flowing. You see, transmission fluid lubricates the gears, which enables smooth shifting. In automatic transmissions, it also creates hydraulic pressure, which is necessary to actuate gear changes.
Obviously, then, low transmission fluid is a problem. If you don't have enough, the gears in the transmission won't have sufficient lubrication, and there won't be enough hydraulic pressure to force shifts in an automatic. But dirty transmission fluid can be a problem, too, because dirty fluid isn't good at lubricating. If the fluid is burnt, which could be the case if the fluid is extremely dark or smells burnt, then there's a chance that your transmission has already sustained damage from overheating. A clogged transmission filter could be the culprit, as it can prevent the fluid from flowing properly. A faulty shift solenoid can also be to blame, since it's supposed to regulate the flow of transmission fluid.
There are also issues unrelated to transmission fluid that could cause a stuck or sticking gear shifter. A worn clutch plate can cause gears to slip or stick. A dirty shifter cable could also be the cause, and if the cable is sufficiently worn or broken, it won't provide enough resistance to enable you to put the car in gear. You might also check the rest of the shift linkage, the shift interlock solenoid, and the brake light switch.
What to do about a stuck or sticking gear shifter
So, what do you do if your gear shifter won't move? If your car is an automatic, you might just try rocking it back and forth to see if that helps you shift out of park. Automatics also often have a button for releasing a stuck shifter in the event that a faulty shift interlock solenoid is to blame. The button sits in the shifter console under a cap. Just pry the cap off and press the button with a screwdriver while stepping on the brake.
Other than those fixes, your transmission fluid is probably the easiest thing you can check. If the transmission fluid is low, top it off, making sure to use the right fluid. Of course, if you are low on fluid, you'll also want to check under the car for leaks. Check the color of the fluid, too. If it's a darker color or smells burnt, you need to flush and replace all of the fluid. If you are changing the transmission fluid yourself, this will be a good time to replace the filter if your gearbox has one.
We weren't able to list or address all of the possible causes for a stuck or sticking gear shifter, but some DIY fixes include spraying some silicone lubricant on the shift linkage or trying to clean the shifting mechanism, which you can often access through the base of the shifter in the console. In the end, you may just have to bite the bullet and take your car to a transmission specialist. However, the above fixes can be cheap and easy, and it wouldn't hurt to give them a try.