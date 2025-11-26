Is Your Gear Shifter Sticking? Here's What Might Be Causing It

A sticking gear shifter sucks. You may be like us when this happens and immediately start fearing the worst. But don't panic. Yes, a sticking or stuck shifter could be a sign that your transmission is going out. However, there are several possible causes for a sticky gear shifter, and many of them can be fixed by just flushing or topping off the transmission fluid. Other issues can be fixed with measures that are much cheaper than having an expensive specialist take your transmission apart.

Some causes include low or dirty transmission fluid. It could be a clogged transmission filter. The shifter mechanism itself may be dirty. The shifter cable could be worn or broken. Sometimes, the shift linkage needs a little maintenance. Other possible causes of a completely stuck shifter include a faulty shift interlock solenoid or a broken brake light switch.

If you're comfortable spending some time under the hood or under the car itself, then you could fix a lot of these things yourself. Of course, if you're going to change the transmission filter or flush the fluid, be prepared for the mess. If DIY isn't your thing, at least you can take some comfort in knowing that repairs for the issues we list above are a lot cheaper than replacing or rebuilding the transmission itself. Unfortunately, if you do have a deeper transmission problem, you'll need to take the car to a transmission specialist.