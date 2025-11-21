These Are The Automotive Rants You've Been Waiting To Let Loose

We gave you the stage earlier this week and asked you to unleash the automotive rant that you've been waiting to let loose, and it turns out you all are quite the opinionated bunch. There were over 100 answers provided, but I was only able to choose a few of my favorite answers, so if you'd like to go back and read the rants that your fellow Jalopnik readers so thoughtfully typed out, I recommend it. Just be warned, you might suddenly become annoyed about things that didn't get to you prior to reading someone else's rant.

My answer was that I still hate when drivers have their high beams on at night, despite them actively blinding the numerous unsuspecting motorists forced to look in their general direction. I used the example of a Prius in my question, and I have to say, especially now that it gets dark at 4 p.m., I've been noticing a lot more people, in particular third-generation Prius drivers, driving along with their high beams on, blissfully ignorant to the singed eyeballs of opposing traffic. If you see a blue light on your dashboard that looks like a jellyfish swimming sideways, your high beams are on. They should only be on if there are no other vehicles in sight. That's enough of me ranting, this is about you. Read on to learn about the various gripes and grievances that your fellow Jalopnik readers felt compelled to share; it's thoroughly entertaining.