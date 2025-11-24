11 Cheap Ways To Dress Up Your Engine Bay

You can spend all the time in the world curating a gussied-up engine compartment, but if its backdrop is an oil-slathered, rodent poop-infested canvas, well, that defeats the purpose. That's why the first step should always be a deep cleaning. We have a more thorough guide on how to deep clean without breaking your engine, but stay tuned to see the cost breakdown.

For a simple deep clean, you'll want to start by finding a degreaser. These come in many forms, but the cheapest and easiest will be an aerosol can. For reference, choose something like Engine Brite's Gunk Degreaser. It costs about $15 and is safe to use on just about everything under the hood. To scrub, buy a cheap set of small detailing brushes as well as some clean shop towels, if you don't already have some.

Mask off the sensitive electrical stuff, give it a rinse, degrease, scrub, and clean until you're satisfied; rinsing again afterward. Funny enough, this is often the hardest part. If you live in an apartment with no hose available and your local, self-serve car wash doesn't allow the use of things like degreaser, find a friend with a hose to ensure you can rinse that engine bay clean. At the end, you shouldn't have to spend more than $25 in materials.