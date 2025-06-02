What Are The Pros And Cons Of Having A Cold-Air Intake?

First of all, play this short video and just listen. That throaty growl under acceleration is the result of the cold-air intake. It sounds great on this VW VR6, but it was even better on my 1.8T, which added the turbo whoosh under acceleration and choo-choo-choo when I let off the gas (yes, those are highly technical terms). With sounds like these, I honestly didn't care if the intake added any horsepower.

But adding horsepower is what a cold-air intake is all about. It does this in two ways. One is by eliminating the restrictions built into the stock intake and letting more air flow into the engine. More air equals more bang and more power. Additionally, as the name implies, the intake draws in cold air from outside rather than hot air inside the engine bay. Colder air is more dense than hot air and can produce more power.

Finally, for the enthusiast on a budget, a cold-air intake is one of the least expensive performance modifications you can make. They typically cost a few hundred dollars for a commercially made unit, or just a few bucks for plumbing supplies and a cheap cone air filter if you build it yourself, like I did on one of my Saturns. That's far less money than a full exhaust system or a turbo upgrade, which is why this is one of the first mods most enthusiasts make.