Switching Points For HEI Makes Sense, But Will You Really Be Able To Tell The Difference?

When General Motors introduced the High Energy Ignition (HEI) distributor in the mid-1970s, it was revolutionary. So much so that it still has a strong following among today's hot rodders. Like other innovations from that oil crisis-era, improved fuel economy was a huge concern. At the same time, emissions standards were tightening (hello, catalytic converters) and the HEI ignition's powerful spark improved combustion for a clean burn of leaner fuel mixtures. But we know what you're thinking: Saving the planet aside, does HEI's higher spark voltage and longer duration actually deliver a meaningful horsepower bump versus antiquated points ignition?

There's no question that the breaker point, or just "points," ignition system was getting long in the tooth by the time the HEI distributor debuted. Points had been around since the turn of the 20th century and powered millions of engines, but not without certain drawbacks. Debating the perceived shortcomings of points could be the subject of an entire article, but the Cliffs Notes version is that points use a ballast resistor to lower a typical 12-volt electrical system down to about 8 volts. That's to avoid premature wear on the points themselves but at the expense of reduced energy to the spark plugs. No matter, because points still wear out and require periodic adjustment or replacement, with fluctuating ignition timing in the bargain.