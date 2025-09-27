5 Pontiacs You Might Not Know Were Rebadged From Other Brands

Many of us have seen similar or even identical cars bearing different names. That's thanks to a practice known as rebadging, during which car manufacturers slap their logos onto models built by other brands and then present them to sellers as their own products. Naturally, some rebadged cars look very similar to the original models, due to lazy rebadging exercises that fail to introduce sufficient changes between the models. However, other manufacturers go to great lengths to rework their offerings into something very different from the original vehicle.

Many automakers find this practice appealing because it enables them to release new cars without the big expense of designing and engineering a brand-new model from the ground up. General Motors has a long history of rebadging, which may be due to its large roster of brands. So, it's not surprising that Pontiac benefitted significantly from that arrangement before being discontinued in 2010, as several of its cars were rebadged from sister GM brands and partner automakers. On that note, we bring you five Pontiac models that were rebadged from other brands.