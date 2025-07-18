Hyundai Doesn't Care If You Buy The Ioniq 6 N

Modern cars are, by and large, ruthlessly focus-grouped and market-tested. Automakers are for-profit businesses, they're not out here to make neat engineering exercises — they're here to make money, and cars are simply a means to that end. Hyundai, though, is taking a bit of a different approach with the new Ioniq 6 N. The company doesn't actually care whether you buy it or not. It's building the Ioniq 6 N to prove it can.

Drive.com.au spoke with Manfred Harrer, head of Hyundai's Performance Development Tech Unit, who said as much in an interview. Harrer knows the Ioniq 6 won't be a mass volume seller, and the N variant will be even more niche. To him, it's about building a performance car for the sake of it: "Normally, you're always running the business case first, and the investment, and the material cost and the volume behind it. ... But here, it was clear if we have the ideas to improve the car, make it faster, increase the performance, make it easier to drive, do it."