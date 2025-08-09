Get Paid Six Figures To Name Stuff At Ford

Ford is hiring for a world expert, someone with a rare and powerful gift, who can do things some don't even dare to dream of: name stuff. Maybe that's not a surprise for an outfit literally named the Ford (the founder) Motor (what it makes) Company (what it is); this might not be its natural strong suit. Although in fairness, most car companies are basically the same. Ford is looking to stand out from the crowd, and it's going to do it with snazzier terminology.

According to the job description, the Nomenclature Strategist (what a name!) will "will lead the end-to-end execution of naming initiatives across Ford's product and service portfolio... This role is ideal for someone who can merge linguistic creativity with business strategy, delivering names that are not only memorable and meaningful, but aligned with our broader brand architecture and legally viable." In other words (and it's all about words), Ford seems to want to move towards a coherent naming strategy rather than just coming up with something from scratch every time.

This isn't just for car model names: the job description makes it clear that all Ford products, anything with a title really, will be under this person's remit. For example, right now, Ford's hands-free driving feature is called BlueCruise. Is that the best name? Does that tell me, the clueless buyer, what it does without having to look it up? Well, if you have an expert opinion on the subject, you can now get paid six figures to give it. The role will report to — and I legitimately love this name — the Director of Global Nomenclature, whose sole job I assume is to name the entire world.