3 Of The Biggest Problems With Ford's PowerShift Transmission

The Ford Powershift transmission functions close to a manual transmission run by a computer. Basically, this transmission uses two dry clutches where one clutch controls the odd gears while the other handles the even gears. That means when the car is operating in one gear, the computer automatically sets up the next gear on the second shaft. In turn, the shifts are faster and smoother, leading to better fuel economy compared to traditional automatics. However, in reality the system is less than perfect as drivers experience jerking between gears. Sometimes, there's delayed response when accelerating and clunky gear changes during stop-and-go traffic. This made the car feel unpredictable, especially when merging or pulling out into traffic.

It's clear that this problem traces back to the dry-clutch design and software calibration. The dry clutches lacked oil for cooling and lubrication, so they wore out faster. Inevitably, the worn-out clutches slipped before engaging and caused delayed shifts. There were also flaws within the transmission control module that caused shifting issues. This module reads signals from sensors around the engine and gearbox to decide which gear to select and how quickly to engage it. Software flaws or faults within it caused shifting issues.

Ford attempted to fix this issue through multiple software updates and technical service bulletins. They also replaced clutches and seals under warranty, although in many cases the issues later resurfaced within months. This led to class-action lawsuits in which drivers claimed Ford knowingly sold cars with defective transmissions. The legal backlash forced Ford to issue settlements and buyback programs for the faulty Focus and Fiesta models.