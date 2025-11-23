What Are The Differences Between 400- And 800-Volt EVs?

Technology moves fast in the automotive space, and particularly fast in the world of electric vehicles. It wasn't all that long ago that the original Nissan Leaf took the world by storm, with an EPA-rated 73 miles of range, 107 horsepower, and 207 pound-feet of torque. These numbers were enough to see the Leaf secure solid success on showroom floors, but in 2025, we expect way more from our EVs.

The most advanced production models now boast over 1,000 horsepower, and ranges that exceed 400 miles from a single charge. One of the more prominent reasons why EVs are getting ever more effective, and ever more efficient, is the shift that's happening from 400- to 800-volt architectures. That number — be it 400 or 800 — refers to the nominal voltage of any given EV. The car's voltage does fluctuate depending on factors such as the state of charge, and the temperature. For example, a 400-volt EV may run anywhere between 300 and 450 volts.

While most EVs are still being built using 400-volt systems, many automakers are looking to shift to 800-volt systems soon, while some are already there. Doing so will bring numerous benefits in efficiency and performance, although one considerable downside to 800-volt systems is stopping other carmakers from making the switch.