These Are The Best American Cars On Sale, According To You

If you ask me, American cars are going through a bit of a renaissance right now. In just about every market segment (other than compact sedans), there are at least one or two American vehicles that are legitimately very compelling options, and that hasn't always been the case. If I'm honest, American cars have been pretty garbage for most of my life, but I think the tides might be changing, and that influx of new and exciting metal brought me to the question I asked you fine folks last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought the best American car on sale today was, and you folks delivered — for the most part. We've got vehicles from just about every corner of the market, budget EVs and supercars to the best super sedans out there and Baja-ready trucks. Of course, there were a few of you out there that got all pedantic about what an "American car" is, but that's not a conversation I'm interested in having, so I'm going to ignore you. In any case, why don't you keep reading to see what American cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the very best?