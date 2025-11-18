These Are The Best American Cars On Sale, According To You
If you ask me, American cars are going through a bit of a renaissance right now. In just about every market segment (other than compact sedans), there are at least one or two American vehicles that are legitimately very compelling options, and that hasn't always been the case. If I'm honest, American cars have been pretty garbage for most of my life, but I think the tides might be changing, and that influx of new and exciting metal brought me to the question I asked you fine folks last week.
I wanted to know what you all thought the best American car on sale today was, and you folks delivered — for the most part. We've got vehicles from just about every corner of the market, budget EVs and supercars to the best super sedans out there and Baja-ready trucks. Of course, there were a few of you out there that got all pedantic about what an "American car" is, but that's not a conversation I'm interested in having, so I'm going to ignore you. In any case, why don't you keep reading to see what American cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the very best?
Ford Maverick Hybrid
The Ford Maverick Hybrid is the best American-made vehicle right now, with the Chevy Trax coming in right with it.
These are not exciting picks, but consider the ability to do just about everything 95% of owners would use it for and the cost to buy, and own, the vehicles.
They're safe, have been doing well on reliability, and they can move the family (tightly) for not a lot of $$$.
Boring picks, but it's hard to argue the pragmatism.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Lucid Air
Lucid Air, having now driven one I came away absolutely dumbstruck by the luxury, the power and the style. Dogwalks the Model S, and the Taycan to me. For the 100k range, I don't think I'd rather buy any other CAR.
Submitted by: Rog
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
I would say the CT5-V Blackwing is the best American car on sale right now.
Big ol' sedan with a supercharged V8 under the hood AND has an optional manual.Only real way to make it better would be to offer it as a wagon.
CT5 V Blackwing hands down.
It's a shame Cadillac is trying to focus more attention on their EVs, I don't think I have ever actually seen an ad for it. My wife had no idea what it was when I came home in one day (no I did not make a surprise $120k purchase or I would be saying ex-wife).
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero & Yougood
Chevy Corvette
Brand new car ?? honestly I want to say Ford GT 3rd gen, Czinger 21C or even Saleen S7 twin turbo
but I gonna vote for Chevrolet Corvette C8, not only you have tons of trims to choose depend on your budget from just a base trim $80k USD, to $140k USD for N/A flat-plane V8 Z06 which rivals Ferrari 458, to $200k USD for Twin-Turbo V8 ZR1 that be able to compete against Ferrari F8 Tributo, and even upcoming $240k USD for Twin-Turbo V8 with Hybrid that might give Ferrari SF90 a run for its money
sure most people with tight budget probably can only buy base trim that cost less than $100k USD, which is already more than fast enough for most majority of people. However even with highest trim, it still cost much less than its italian exotic rival that has similar powertrain, configuration and setup. Even if you cherry-picking the highest most expensive trim ZR1X, it still cost much less than Ford GT or Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo even without adjusting for inflation, though some will argue that Ford GT and Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo is limited production
And that's before we counting the possibility of second-hand Corvette C8 in used car market 5-10 years from now, which definitely will be much more affordable for normal people like me
Submitted by: Derry
Ford F-150 Raptor R
If you're limiting this to just an American CAR and not "vehicle" which would include trucks, CUVs, and SUVs, it has to be the Corvette – any model. I think I'm in the minority who REALLY likes the exterior as it has a presence and a sound that not many other cars out there have. Of course I'll go with the ZR1, but for daily driving, I'll agree with your E-Ray. If we're counting all vehicles, I'll go with the Ford F-150 Raptor and Raptor R. No grossly oversized pickup truck that weighs well over three tons should be able to move like it does and still be a capable pickup. It's what the Syclone started 35 years ago and that was so heavily compromised, it could barely be called a pickup. But if you were to drop the Raptor in the middle of a small European town or in a middle of nowhere settlement in Africa, people who had never seen anything like that before would flock to it given the sheer audacity of it for even existing and especially for it doing everything it needs to do as a truck. (And it's still too damn large for a lot of garages and parking spots...)
Submitted by: Xavier96
Cadillac Celestiq
I think American cars are having a small renaissance, which is something I don't think I'd ever see myself saying. I can think of a lot of great ones right now, just not any I'd note from the Stellantis side, although when they were making V8s, they were definitely painting Mona Lisa somewhere.
But the one that I was hoping someone would mention is the Celestiq. Seriously, Cadillac has been on-point lately with their releases and they've really found a way to make a much more desirable electric car than a Rolls-Royce. The only car that I would want more at that price point is a Mustang GTD, which is my runner-up but the only reason it isn't #1 is I couldn't justify driving that fast on public roads (yes, in front of the ZR1, and before you say anything, remember that a Miata is slower than the Elantra N and I prefer driving the Miata).
But even if these don't make the list, I'm sure a lot of what's being suggested, you still couldn't go wrong.
Ford Mustang
I gotta say the mustang is the best car out there.
Submitted by: Mustangmania
Acura Integra Type S
Acura Integra Type S. The question did not state that it had to be an American manufacturer. The Integra is built in America and the Acura brand is almost entirely for the North American market.
Submitted by: Matthew Lange
Chevy Equinox EV
The Chevy Equinox EV. I want to say the Bolt, but since it's currently on hiatus, I'll go with it's big brother.
It's the most affordable EV that isn't compromised on range. Sure, if you have unlimited funds, Lucid makes an amazing car. Or if you have nearly unlimited funds and want to off-road, Rivian trucks/SUVs are amazing. But for me, measuring best also has to include the price tag, and you absolutely can't get better EV bang (range) for your buck than the Equinox EV.
Submitted by: SnakeJG
Tesla Cybertrck
Cybertruck. It's the best because only true patriots drive them and they embody the American spirit.
Submitted by: Minivanman
I am torn between Lincoln Nautilus and Buick Envision.
Submitted by: Yebiesuki Nabosaka