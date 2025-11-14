What's The Best American Car On Sale?

Anyway, if you've got to ask me, I think the best American car on sale right now is the Corvette E-Ray. I know it's cliché to say that the answer is a Corvette, but it's hard to argue that this thing doesn't take the cake.

You really cannot fault a 655-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 hybrid that gets 24 mpg on the highway, has all-wheel-drive and will do 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Yeah, I know the ZR1X is even more insane, but that car is honestly too much for the average everyday feller, and it's certainly too much to use as a daily. As E-Ray can be used every day with ease, and that versatility is what makes it so great in my mind. It's looks might not be for everybody, but it's hard to argue with how great everything else is

That's enough out of me, though. How about you all drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think the best American car currently on sale is? As always, I'll be awarding bonus points and prizes to those who explain their answers, and I'll be shaming people who do not follow directions.