What's The Best American Car On Sale?
It's Dodge Charger Sixpack Scat Pack day in America, and the inline-six cylinder muscle car seems like a real inflection point for our automotive industry. It'll either end up being the future of gas-powered muscle or it'll be a weird footnote in the history of Mopar. In any case, it got me thinking about the current American automotive industry as a whole, and it brings me to today's question.
I want to know what you all think is the best American car on sale right now. Surely one must stand above the rest, right? I mean, there are plenty to choose from right now. We've got our bevy of pickup trucks, which are — in my mind — the best in the world. We've also got plenty of sports cars to choose from, like the Mustang and Corvette. And, who could forget our off-roaders like the Wrangler and Bronco? Of course, there's plenty of junk out there too, but we don't have to go through all of that. We're trying to stay positive here.
My choice
Anyway, if you've got to ask me, I think the best American car on sale right now is the Corvette E-Ray. I know it's cliché to say that the answer is a Corvette, but it's hard to argue that this thing doesn't take the cake.
You really cannot fault a 655-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 hybrid that gets 24 mpg on the highway, has all-wheel-drive and will do 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Yeah, I know the ZR1X is even more insane, but that car is honestly too much for the average everyday feller, and it's certainly too much to use as a daily. As E-Ray can be used every day with ease, and that versatility is what makes it so great in my mind. It's looks might not be for everybody, but it's hard to argue with how great everything else is
That's enough out of me, though. How about you all drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think the best American car currently on sale is? As always, I'll be awarding bonus points and prizes to those who explain their answers, and I'll be shaming people who do not follow directions.