These Are The American Cars You'd Recommend
We're told that American cars are unreliable, unrefined, and uncompetitive with their imported ilk. We're told that Japanese cars will outlast anything from the Big Three, and that European competitors offer features that we yanks can scarcely dream of. But is that really true? Are things so apocalyptic for American automakers? Is there no American car that's worth recommending in the year of our lord 2025?
That's the question we posed to you all last week: What American car serves as a counterpoint to all the narratives around our vehicles? What car from these 50 United States would you recommend to a friend, lover, or work acquaintance who will bother you endlessly if the car you recommend to them doesn't meet their standards? Today, after a long holiday weekend of your picks, we finally get to peruse your answers. Let's dive in, and see your favorite cars from the stars and bars.
Chevy Trax
At the real world, price sensitive part of the market, I'd suggest a look at the Chevy Trax or Buick Envista. They've been lovingly reviewed, but only time will tell how reliable they are.
I'd say Ford Maverick, but its current pricing is a middle finger to its potential buyers.
Submitted by: Ed Glorius
The Trax sets a good benchmark for what a reasonable commuter car should cost, and I'm told it's actually pretty nice for the price. It seems a nice change from the original Trax, which I never loved — though I did manage to drift one on gravel once. Unfortunately for those looking to dodge tariffs, though, the Trax is manufactured in China and South Korea.
Some GMs, some Fords
The Cadillac CT Blackwings, C8 Corvette, or the Ford F150. All easily great vehicles.
Submitted by: jmerc
There's a demon in my brain, and that demon wants me to check the latest prices on the CT4's predecessor, the ATS. I don't even need a V, but you could get the ATS with a manual, a 2.0-liter turbo four, and rear-wheel drive back in the day. On the Camaro platform! And they're cheap! At least, they were last time I checked. I will not look at what they're going for now.
Ford Ranger Raptor
I'm currently driving a Ford Ranger Raptor and, except for the fuel mileage, love it. It's comfortable and fun. It has more than enough tech. It's plenty roomy for me. It can offroad as well as my Wrangler could, although, some 35s would be nice. I'm not sure that I could get it into garages, though.
Submitted by: milanst
The Ranger Raptor is certainly a very American vehicle, though perhaps less so than the F-150 Raptor on sheer "bigger is better mindset" American-ness alone. The Bronco Raptor wins, though, because every time I see one on the road, its driver has trouble fitting into their lane. That's freedom, baby.
Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac Lyriq. It's the best looking somewhat affordable electric vehicle on the road right now. I haven't heard of any issues past the initial software recall. My one negative is that it's too high of the ground (SUV, I know). The Lyriq V lowers it a bit to a nicer stance.
Submitted by: BigFootRunner13
I finally saw a Lyriq in the wild recently, on a rare excursion into Manhattan to go see F1 The Movie with Andy and Ryan. We don't get such niceties here in Brooklyn.
Ford Mustang
Perhaps I've been fortunate, but have used Mustangs as daily drivers since the 1990s and they have all run well, gotten a lot of mileage in, and held up/been safe. "Manufactured" is in the eye of the beholder, but assembled, certainly.👍
Submitted by: OldFord
See, your name seems to imply that it's not a current Mustang you're dailying. How old of a Ford is it, exactly?
A Panther
If you can find a clean low mileage one, Panther Platform. Yes, it's been over 10 years since the last one was made. However, parts are cheap and easily available, highway mileage is decent, they're durable and comfortable. As for new, I'd say V6 Durango. They've been in production so long that all the bugs are worked out.
Submitted by: Drg84
"If you want something American, get something made for cops ten years ago" is a damning yet perfectly accurate critique of our great nation. Nothing is better than it was a decade ago, and all the good stuff goes to the pigs.
Lucid
Does Lucid count as American where all of their facilities, design, headquarters, production is here but they're majority owned by Saudi?
Submitted by: fabey
Yeah, I'll count it. Why not. Saudi Arabia has deals with our richest people anyway, at some point the money is all just mushed together.
Ford Maverick
I would recommend a couple, in fact recently did to someone who bought the suggestion and loves it. That was a Ford Maverick hybrid. She replaced her Camry hybrid which was totaled by a hit and run driver on the freeway with it. I would also recommend any Lincoln product due to the exceptional reliability my wife has had with hers, including her current car, a 2017 Lincoln MKZ hybrid in candy apple red over black which over its 80k + miles has had only a couple of issues, none major and was just inspected by Lincoln who said it should easily get to 100k with nothing needed. Brakes are still at 70 percent! And it's a great looking car, rides very well and she managed 42 MPG average when she was commuting. She is considering buying a new car but at this point isn't seeing the need. If they were not ending production I'd recommend the Chrysler 300C also, I drive the father-in-law's 2011 which we inherited when he passed and while I've had to do a few things to it, (spark plugs, water pump) it's been pretty reliable and is damn fun to drive.
Submitted by: Dan60
Seeing a Camry replaced with a Maverick saddens me. Mavericks should replace F-150s, Camrys should be replaced by Corollas. Or Miatas. Or bicycles.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
I love my Ioniq 5, since they're making them in America now I would recommend one to anyone who needs a solid, reliable car that has good performance.
ETA: Sorry I didn't catch the part it had to be an American company, I just saw the bit about the car being manufactured here and thought thats what Amber Meant. Basically nothing designed by Detroit in my adult life that I've wanted to drive so should have just stayed quiet lol
Submitted by: DaiMacculate
Y'know what, DaiMacculate, let's give you this one. A win for American manufacturing, if not for American nameplates. Now let's get those American workers a union.