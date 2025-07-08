These Are The American Cars You'd Recommend

We're told that American cars are unreliable, unrefined, and uncompetitive with their imported ilk. We're told that Japanese cars will outlast anything from the Big Three, and that European competitors offer features that we yanks can scarcely dream of. But is that really true? Are things so apocalyptic for American automakers? Is there no American car that's worth recommending in the year of our lord 2025?

That's the question we posed to you all last week: What American car serves as a counterpoint to all the narratives around our vehicles? What car from these 50 United States would you recommend to a friend, lover, or work acquaintance who will bother you endlessly if the car you recommend to them doesn't meet their standards? Today, after a long holiday weekend of your picks, we finally get to peruse your answers. Let's dive in, and see your favorite cars from the stars and bars.