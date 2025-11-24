Is Premium Gas In A Motorcycle Worth It Or A Waste Of Money?

Recently, there's been a myth circulating that filling a motorcycle tank with premium gas in the hopes of better performance and range. At most gas stations, premium fuel is usually an octane-blend that's rated 91 or 93 Anti-Knock Index (AKI), higher than the regular 87 AKI. However, the higher rating doesn't represent more energy. Instead, it is a measure of the fuel's ability to handle engine knock, which is a kind of uncontrolled internal combustion that can damage pistons in high-compression engines.

Premium automatically gives the impression of superior quality, which, in turn, is equated with better engine performance. Extensive research and testing do not support this view. Yamaha, for example, recommends using standard unleaded fuel for most of its motorcycles. It's not that premium fuel would harm your motorcycle, but it also doesn't make it faster or more efficient. With fuel costs rising exorbitantly, it makes little sense for anyone to pay the extra buck for the premium fuel when it makes zero difference.

This is true even for larger vehicles with high-end engines, like the BMW M5 or the Ford F-150, both of which showed marginal power gains or slightly better operation under extreme loads when tested by Car and Driver. In short, unless your motorcycle's manual requires premium fuel for its compression ratio or tuning, you're not paying for more performance. You're just paying more.