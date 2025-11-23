This WWII Fighter Plane Inspired Star Wars' Y-Wing Starfighter

The real-world analog for the "Star Wars" Y-wing starfighter is less obvious than for other spacecraft in the series. B-29 Superfortress cockpits clearly inspired the Millennium Falcon, and X-wings are basically space Spitfires. Even many of the weapons in "Star Wars" are built around real guns, like Han Solo's blaster (Mauser C96) and the Empire's stormtrooper blaster rifle (Sterling Mk.4 submachine gun), and seeing them side-by-side makes this obvious.

It might seem odd trying to suss out which 70-year-old Earth airplane forms the basis for a spaceship in a galaxy far, far away. But remember that "Star Wars" owes its existence to George Lucas' love of World War II films as much as it does science-fiction movies like Fritz Lang's groundbreaking "Metropolis" and the work of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. This is why the ships and blasters in "Star Wars" are often based on WWII and pre-WWII planes and guns, because those would have had the right aesthetic for the type of story George Lucas wanted to tell.

Moving from film nerdery back to airplane nerdery, the most likely candidate as the inspiration for the Y-wing starfighter is the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. Powering the P-47 was a 2,400-horsepower Pratt & Whitney Double Wasp R-2800, which essentially stacked two nine-cylinder radial engines on top of each other to create the coolest, most insane-looking 18-cylinder engine this side of the strange Napier Deltic triangle-18. Another plane powered by this engine was the Grumman F6F Hellcat, which inspired Chrysler/Dodge's Hellcat name.

At first glance, second glance, close inspection, and a dismissive, furrowed-brow stare over the top of reading glasses, "Star Wars" Y-wings and P-47s don't look anything alike. But just as the Spitfire influenced the agile X-wing, the inspiration is more in purpose than form.