This Experimental Fighter Plane Was So Loud It Triggered Seizures On The Ground

Sonic booms can be loud. Really loud. Commercial aviation was restricted from breaking the sound barrier after a handful of tests in the 1960s showed just how harmful going supersonic could be to those still on the ground. That hasn't stopped us from getting reminders, as a few weeks back in Chicago the Thunderbirds made some window-shattering damage.

Even just one or two sonic booms can be incredibly loud, but what if there was a plane that made one that was constant? What kind of carnage could that create? Against the grace of God and man, the U.S. Air Force and Navy accidentally found the answer in 1955.

Meet the Republic XF-84H "Thunderscreech," a plane that, despite setting the record for propeller-driven speed, would leave a legacy baked in infamy. Its massive turboprop motor made the plane want to constantly barrel-roll and vibrated the plane into an emergency landing nearly every time it flew. But it was able to push its propellers to speeds past the sound barrier, and become a sonic boom machine, giving it the unofficial record for the loudest plane ever built.

This thing sucked. Let's talk about it.